Update: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported at 9:19 p.m. that both children had been found safe.
The TBI did not immediately elaborate.
ERWIN — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert around 9 p.m. Wednesday for two young children missing from Erwin.
The TBI sought help finding 5-year-old Koraleigh Simon and 6-year-old Kayson Jones. In a tweet, the TBI said both children may be with Jason Simon.
Koraleigh and Kayson were last seen earlier Wednesday in Erwin. Jason Simon, 38, is the non-custodial father of both children.
He is wanted by the Erwin Police Department on kidnapping charges.
Anyone spotting the children or Simon was asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.