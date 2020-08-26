Update: Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen on Wednesday released the name of the man killed in a southern Washington County shooting on Tuesday.
He was identified as Randall M. Gardner, 56, 1915 Marbleton Road, Unicoi.
The shooting was reported at the Crossroads Country Store at 3504 Highway 81S — where the highway intersects with Tenn. Highway 107 — about 9:40 a.m Tuesday.
Gardner was taken by ambulance to Johnson City Medical Center where, he was later pronounced dead.
In a news release, the Sheriff's Office said Gardner's death remained under investigation Wednesday.
From staff reports