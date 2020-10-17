BRISTOL — Police said a man who shot and killed his wife and her teenage daughter before turning the gun on himself Saturday had been the subject of recent child abuse charges.
Responding to a call about shots fired about 6:45 a.m., police arrived at a residence in the 800 block of Trammel Road where they found the bodies of 36-year-old Kristina Robinson and her 17 year-old daughter, as well as that of 47-year-old Michael Robinson, Kristina’s estranged husband. Police found a rifle with his body.
Police said Michael Robinson had been the subject of a joint Bristol Tennessee Police Department/Department of Children’s Services investigation into allegations of child abuse. Detectives had recently secured a grand jury capias charging him with several counts in relation to that investigation. Robinson was residing in Russell County, Virginia, and the capias had been sent to that jurisdiction to be served last Thursday.
Police said the investigation into Saturday’s deaths was continuing. The bodies were to be taken to East Tennessee State University’s William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for autopsies.
Trammel Road is in east Bristol near Holston View Park and Holston View Elementary School.
