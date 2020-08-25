Washington County sheriff’s deputies were on the scene of a fatal shooting in the southern part of the county Tuesday morning, but few details were immediately available.
The shooting took place at the Crossroads Country Store at 3054 Highway 81S — where the highway intersects with Tenn. Highway 107.
Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen confirmed investigators were on the scene, and one person had been taken to the hospital but no other details were being released at the time.
Laitinen later confirmed that one person was dead.
