UNICOI — Police announced Monday they had issued a criminal summons earlier this month for a man accused of smoking marijuana with a minor on school grounds.
Jacob W. Mace, no age and address available, was issued the summons Sept. 5. Charges included simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Police said they had been patrolling the village area of the town when they saw Mace walking onto the covered pavilion at Unicoi Elementary School with a minor. Because of continuing vandalism and drug problems at the pavilion, officers approached the two to inform them that school administrators had requested that no one be trespassing on the property after dark. The officers smelled marijuana, and both Mace and the minor had “glassy, glazed-over” red eyes and dilated pupils.
Police also said they could smell marijuana coming from Mace’s backpack. When police asked if he had anything illegal in the bag, Mace quickly opened the backpack and said “no.” Police spotted a glass marijuana pipe, which led officers to ask Mace to place the bag down and step away from it. Police seized 12.1 grams of marijuana in a clear plastic bag and several paraphernalia items from the backpack. Both Mace and the minor admitted to smoking marijuana directly before entering the pavilion.
The minor was released into the custody of a legal guardian. Mace was given the criminal summons with a court date set for November in Unicoi County General Sessions Court. Police instructed him to check in with the jail for booking within 10 days of the citation.