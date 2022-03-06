Two of three Johnson City Detention Facility inmates who walked off from a work detail at Freedom Hall Civic Center on Feb. 22 are back in custody.
According to a press released issued Sunday by the Johnson City Police Department, city officers along with the assistance from the U.S. Marshall’s Service and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office arrested Breanna Marie Fleenor and Mary Elizabeth Dunn on Friday in Knoxville.
Fleenor and Dunn were each charged with escape and transported to the Washington County Detention Center in Jonesborough. The women were each being held on $10,000 bond with a court arraignment set for Monday, March 7, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.
A third inmate, Kayla Danielle Pierson, is still at large. Anyone with any information about her whereabouts can contact 911, the Johnson City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 434-6166 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (423) 434-6158.
To send a confidential tip text 423JCPD and you tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to www.citizenobserver.com. You can also send messages via the police department's website to crimestopper@johnsoncitytn.org.