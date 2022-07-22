Two Mountain City employees face criminal indictments after an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.
The investigation began after town officials reported questionable transactions, leading to the indictment of Donna Nelson, a former bookkeeper, and Sheila Shaw, a current recorder for the town.
Comptroller investigators claim that records show Nelson stole at least $3,959.71 from Mountain City between July 2017 and September 2021. They said she kept at least $2,369.71 in town collections because she did not remit repayments made by customers who had originally submitted bad checks.
Nelson’s previous responsibilities involved collecting payments for water and sewer services. Investigators said Nelson collected money from customers in the instance that a customer’s check was unable to clear due to insufficient funds.
According to the report, she collected payments and then pocketed the money for personal use. The Comptroller said Nelson also failed to repay bad checks totaling $1,260 after she cashed in 11 personal checks from herself or family members from the town’s cash drawer and did not pay the $330 fee for returned checks.
Investigators also questioned 10 other repayments for bad checks totaling $1,142 that were never deposited into a town bank account; however, there was not adequate documentation to determine whether these funds had been repaid.
Nelson resigned from her position on Sept. 30.
Investigators said Shaw failed to deposit at least $5,582.63 in cash. Instead, they said the cash was kept in her office, with some of it collected more than a year prior. According to the report, Shaw claimed she did not deposit the money in a timely manner because she thought someone would notice what Nelson had been doing.
Based on the findings of the investigation, the Johnson County Grand Jury indicted Nelson on one count of theft over $2,500 and one count of misconduct and Shaw on one count of official misconduct in July 2022.
“Mountain City officials should establish clear procedures for how bad checks are handled,” said State Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “This includes developing a formal record of which customers’ payments have been rejected, and when those customers have repaid the town. These records should help the town track and collect its debts.”
