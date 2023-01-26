ABINGDON, Va. — Two inmates escaped the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, Va. around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday and are being sought by authorities.

The inmates, Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee Ricketson, escaped from a recreational yard. Brown is a native of Rogersville, Tenn. while Ricketson is from Abingdon.

