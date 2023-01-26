ABINGDON, Va. — Two inmates escaped the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, Va. around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday and are being sought by authorities.
The inmates, Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee Ricketson, escaped from a recreational yard. Brown is a native of Rogersville, Tenn. while Ricketson is from Abingdon.
Brown is a federal inmate, and Ricketson is a double-homicide convicted murderer, according to a press release.
Brown is described as a 51-year-old, 182-pound white male who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall with gray hair. Ricketson is described as a 31-year-old, 212-pound white male who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown hair.
Brown and Ricketson were last seen wearing red jumpsuits and possibly white t-shirts. Per the release, it is believed these two subjects are traveling in a stolen gold-colored Cadillac SUV that has visible damage on the rear of the vehicle. The Virginia license plate reads UDZ-6049. The direction of travel is unknown at this time.
The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who sees either men or the vehicle to call 911 immediately. The sheriff's office is offering a $5,000 reward for each man for information that leads to their recapture.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.