Incumbent Janet Vest Hardin faces a challenge from Joshua P. Sutherland III for the Republican nomination for Washington County Sessions Court Judge Part II.
The winner of the March 3 GOP primary will face independent candidate Jesse James Campbell in the Aug. 4 general election.
Hardin, who was appointed by Washington County commissioners in 2020 to complete the term of the late Judge James Nidiffer, is a graduate of Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University.
She graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Law in 1979. Hardin has served in private practice and retired as an assistant district attorney general after more than 31 years.
Sutherland graduated from King College in Bristol with a degree in political science and history. He is also a graduate of the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Virginia.
He has been in private practice for nearly 22 years with experience in criminal, juvenile and family law, along with some civil litigation.
• WHY DO YOU WANT TO BE A JUDGE?
Hardin: “I am currently the incumbent in the Washington County Sessions Court Part II. I have loved every minute of this position since I took the oath of office. I want to continue the good work I have started and continue to serve the citizens of Washington County in this capacity.”
Sutherland: “While practicing law across many jurisdictions, I have witnessed court programs that work and do not work, and I want to bring that experience with me to the judicial office. I wholeheartedly believe a judge is a position of service to the citizens of Washington County, and they deserve a General Sessions judge who is conservative, compassionate and consistent and who sees the world through eyes other than their own and who can be committed to the rule of law.”
• WHY DO YOU BELIEVE YOU HAVE THE TEMPERAMENT TO SERVE AS A JUDGE?
Hardin: “I am a very good listener. I genuinely like people and I try to be kind and respectful regardless of the circumstances. I am also patient. I try my best to make sure people leave my courtroom knowing they were heard even if they did not get the results they wanted. Basically I work hard and try to be nice to people”
Sutherland: “Dealing with thousands of people throughout my career made me an effective attorney and counselor at law. I am compassionate yet decisive in my actions. I am courteous and patient, while maintaining control of the situation, even when emotions or personal beliefs may have me wanting to act otherwise. I have always maintained an open-minded view of every issue, before making an informed and educated decision on the best course of action going forward.”
• HAVE YOU SOUGHT A POLITICAL OR ELECTED OFFICE IN THE PAST?
Hardin: “I ran for the Washington County General Sessions Court judge in 1990.”
Sutherland: “No, I have never sought political or elected office before.”
• IS THERE SOMETHING FROM YOUR PERSONAL OR PROFESSIONAL BACKGROUND THAT YOU BELIEVE WILL BE AN ASSET TO YOU ON THE BENCH?
Hardin: “I bring to the legal and personal experiences necessary to be more than a lawyer in a black robe. I can make difficult decisions when necessary, I work hard and I try every time I take the bench to do right by the citizens of Washington County.”
Sutherland: “My experience in dealing with people from all walks of life in all types of situations gives me unique insight into the cases that would come before me in court. In most of the cases that I’ve handled, people are in the worst situations imaginable, some caused by their own actions and others through no fault of their own. It has been my responsibility through the years to ensure my client’s rights were protected and that the legal system did not work against them to make the situation even worse.”
The early voting period for the May 3 primary is April 13 to April 28.