Nick Hughes will serve as the town of Unicoi’s next police chief.
Accor-ding to a press release from town officials, Hughes has 16 years of experience in law enforcement and has most recently served as a K-9 officer with the Jonesborough Police Department.
Hughes was named to the position on June 9 and will replace current interim police chief Jay Elliott. Elliot was appointed to the position following the resignation of former police chief Andy Slagle in April.
Hughes will officially begin the job on June 27.