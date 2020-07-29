Monday’s Jonesborough shooting victim told deputies her kidnapper held a gun to her head, bound her with tape and forced her into a vehicle before he shot her twice as she tried to escape, according to a court document.
“They’ll never find your body,” the woman said Rodney D. Bennett told her as he drove her from his home on Tavern Hill Road.
Bennett, 48, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping on Tuesday upon his release from the hospital. He was booked into the Washington County Detention Center under $100,000 bond around 4 p.m. He faces a Sessions Court appearance Wednesday afternoon.
Bennett had crashed the vehicle near Ingles on West Jackson Boulevard about 4:25 Monday afternoon with the victim inside. Both were hospitalized. The victim had gunshot wounds to her neck and head.
In affidavit of complaint filed Tuesday, Washington County Sheriff’s Department Investigator B.W. McKinney recounted the statement the woman offered at the hospital on Monday.
The victim told deputies Bennett asked her to come to his home at 546 Tavern Hill to help him put up a dog. When she went to the residence, Bennett pulled her inside and held a gun to her head. He bound her with tape and forced her into the vehicle at gunpoint.
She also told deputies she tried multiple times to escape the moving vehicle and after the final attempt, Bennett shot her head and again in the neck. She then struggled with Bennett while the vehicle was moving, causing it crash and overturn.
McKinney said a witness’ dashboard camera recorded both her escape attempt and the crash.
The woman and Bennett had to be extricated from the vehicle. On Tuesday, Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen said the victim "remarkably" in stable condition.