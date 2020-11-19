The Tennessee Supreme Court issued an order this week putting the brakes on any jury trials through the end of January.
The decision came as the number of COVID-19 cases took an upturn and the discovery that some judicial districts were not adhering to the plan the high court approved. Judges across the state were instructed to develop plans on how to continue conducting court hearings and trials while also following CDC guidelines on safe practices for the public.
The order did not indicate which judicial districts had been reported for not following the guidelines approved by the Supreme Court.
Courtrooms in Washington County were equipped with clear dividers around the witness box. That area is also where the court reporter and deputy court clerk sit during court proceedings. The number of people in the courtroom was limited as well and everyone had to wear a face mask.
The plan called for defendants to check in with an officer outside the courthouse doors — which remain locked to keep unauthorized people from entering — and they would be called to go inside as their cases were addressed.
Also, only the defendant was allowed inside the courthouse; no friends or family members were allowed.
There had been at least one jury trial in Criminal Court since the Supreme Court’s original order approving the district’s safety plan. For that, the jury was seated in the audience at the proper social distance and everyone wore clear masks. Attorneys were concerned about being unable to see a person’s facial expressions either in jury selection or while questioning a witness.
With the new order, judges will have to continue juggling dockets to ensure a defendant’s right to have their case heard in a timely manner.
“We’ve been conducting some jury trials,” and bench trials are not an issue, Criminal Court Judge Stacey Street said Thursday. “We brought the CDC in to help us socially distance the courtrooms, we moved the jury into the audience and moved the counsel tables to angle.”
Street said he knew of at least 10 jury trials scheduled between now and January 31 within the First Judicial District. All of those will have to be pushed further out unless there are extraordinary circumstances.
One of the trials is in Johnson County and involves six defendants. Johnson County only has one courtroom for all four Circuit Court judges to share, so Street said that trial could be allowed to proceed.
“We’ve got a number of bench trials, and we can do those and we can have hearings at 50 percent capacity with social distancing and everyone wearing masks,” he said.
Street said court has been open the entire time of the COVID 19 restrictions, but with the recommended limitations.
“We haven’t shut down for one day since this began,” he said. “Our dockets are pretty current right now, but they could back up as far as trials go.”
Street said civil judges have been able to conduct hearings by video, but there is a criminal court case pending before the appellate court because a defendant charged with a crime has the constitutional right to face his or her accuser in person.
Street said the First District will comply with any stipulation implemented by the Supreme Court.