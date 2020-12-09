MATTHEW LANE
KNOXVILLE — Two Tennessee men will spend decades in federal prison for raping homeless and drug-addicted men in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Dusty William Oliver, 41, and Richard Graham, 49, both from Blaine, Tenn., were sentenced in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on Monday. The two pleaded guilty in November 2019 to two counts of aggravated sexual abuse.
Judge Thomas Varlan sentenced Oliver to 300 months in prison, Graham to 230 months in prison and both to 15 years of supervised release following their prison terms. The two men faced five years to life in prison for their crimes.
According to court records, Oliver and Graham raped two men on separate occasions in the park in June 2012 and November 2015. Prosecutors say the two men preyed on homeless, drug-addicted, heterosexual males, who they believed were unlikely to report the attacks to law enforcement.
Prosecutors say that after quickly befriending their victims along Chapman Highway in Knoxville, Oliver and Graham took the men to the park. Each victim was then tricked into hiking unfamiliar trails in pitch darkness, where they were raped by both Oliver and Graham at the same time.
THE JUNE 2012 ATTACK
According to court records, the victim was a homeless man who had been drinking heavily during the day and evening and was walking along the Chapman Highway. It was then Oliver and Graham pulled up beside him and offered him a ride to the races in Bristol.
Being a race fan, the victim said he got into their car, but Oliver and Graham took him to the park. One of the men suggested the three go hiking and the victim agreed.
While on the hike, prosecutors said, Oliver and Graham raped the man.
Court records state that after the attack, the three men walked back to the car and drove to a gas station, where the victim was let out. The victim did call police and said he had been kidnapped and raped, but due to his level of intoxication, court records state he could not remember much about the attack.
The investigation stalled until November 2015 when a similar assault took place in the park.
THE NOVEMBER 2015 ATTACK
In this attack, the victim was again a homeless man and also drug-addicted, court records state. He too was walking along Chapman Highway when he came across Oliver and Graham sitting in a parking lot.
The three began chatting, they asked the victim if he wanted a ride to the park and he accepted. At the park, the three men hiked up to Lookout Tower and when on the way down the mountain, prosecutors say, Oliver and Graham raped him.
Out of fear of bodily injury, the victim said he did not attempt to fight off his attackers. Oliver and Graham then drove the victim to Kingston Pike and dropped him off. He then called the police and reported the attack.
In this case, prosecutors say the victim remembered more specific details about Oliver and Graham, including tattoos, the clothing they wore and the two gas stations they stopped at along the way. The victim also provided photos from his phone of one of the attackers, which ultimately helped law enforcement identify Oliver and Graham.
“The defendants exploited vulnerable victims; however, the victims were brave enough to come forward and report their attacks,” said U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey. “The hefty sentences should serve as a warning to others that one will pay heavily for committing violent crimes in our national park.”