NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who police say drove a corpse, believed to be that of his mother, across several county lines to a Nashville hospital has been arrested.
Thomas Henshall Jr. of Chattanooga was charged Sunday with failure to report the discovery of a dead body and evidence tampering, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.
The 37-year-old arrived at the Nashville VA Medical Center on Saturday evening with the body rolled up in a tarp in the back of his truck, police said. He said his mother killed herself and he found her in a wooded area.
Henshall picked up his girlfriend that morning with the corpse already in the truck. The couple said they stopped for food, gas and coffee before driving to a VA medical facility in Chattanooga.
When they saw it was closed, they drove to the center in Nashville — passing several law enforcement facilities and hospitals on their way. The VA centers are approximately 145 miles (233 kilometers) apart.
Henshall told a homicide detective that he was next to his mother when she shot herself. But he told his girlfriend that he found the body in the woods.
He is currently jailed in Nashville in lieu of an $80,000 bond.
The mother has been identified as 60-year-old Danielle Bowen, according to police. Authorities will identify the body in the tarp during an autopsy.
Nashville police provided information on the case to Chattanooga authorities and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for further investigation.