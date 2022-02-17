A drug investigation in Telford has led to two arrests, and the Washington County Sheriff's Office is seeking a third person for aggravated child neglect.
According to a news release on Thursday from Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton’s office, the Washington County Criminal Investigations Division has been working with the Department of Children's Services in reference to children possibly being exposed to methamphetamine on Valentine Circle in Telford.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said in the news release that the investigation revealed evidence that Bethany France, 49, Stephanie Reed, 30, and Jackie White, 42, all of Valentine Circle, had been allowing two children to live in a home where methamphetamine was being used.
The children were removed from the home and subsequently tested for drug exposure, and both children later tested positive for high levels of methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office.
"Upon receiving the drug exposure results, investigators obtained warrants for all three individuals charging them with aggravated child abuse and neglect and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances,” according to the news release. ”Earlier today deputies arrested both France and Reed and they are being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond each. Investigators are still seeking Jackie White who has outstanding warrants in both Carter and Washington Counties.“
The sheriff’s office said anyone with information on White's whereabouts is asked to contact the office at (423) 788-1414.