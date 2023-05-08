WCSO News Alert
WCSO

JONESBOROUGH — A Washington County teenager, armed with a school textbook, chased an intruder out of her house over the weekend, according to Sheriff Keith Sexton.

Following this incident, deputies arrested Joseph Wayne Hatley, 33, and Kimmy-Sue Shantiamoure Satterfield, 38, both of Johnson City, and charged them with aggravated burglary.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you