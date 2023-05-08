JONESBOROUGH — A Washington County teenager, armed with a school textbook, chased an intruder out of her house over the weekend, according to Sheriff Keith Sexton.
Following this incident, deputies arrested Joseph Wayne Hatley, 33, and Kimmy-Sue Shantiamoure Satterfield, 38, both of Johnson City, and charged them with aggravated burglary.
The Saturday incident began when Washington County deputies responded to a call on Stockyard Road in Telford regarding a couple arguing in the road. While en route, deputies received a second call reporting a home invasion on Stockyard Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
“The victims, one of which is a teenager, told deputies that they were napping at home when they were awakened by Hatley entering their house,” according to the news release. “The juvenile told deputies she was awakened by the sound of her bedroom door opening and saw Hatley standing in the doorway. She stated she grabbed the closest weapon she could think of, which was an A.P. Government book. The juvenile states she chased Hatley out of her room and she saw Satterfield standing in her living room. The juvenile stated both suspects ran out of the house and she watched them run down Stockyard Road. The adult, who was in the residence, called 911.”
Deputies apprehended Hatley and Satterfield on Highway 11-E, just off Stockyard Road.
According to the news release, a search of the male defendant revealed a tin container with two empty medicine bottles prescribed to the victim.
Hatley and Satterfield were transported to the Washington County Detention Center without incident. Their bonds are set at $10,000 each.