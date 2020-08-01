MORRISTOWN — After finding a woman dead in a vehicle, police shot and killed the woman’s husband Friday night as he raised a gun at them, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.
Just before 11:30 p.m., the Morristown Police Department received a report of a stabbing in the 1600 block of Chestnut Avenue. Police found Wendy Lea Pope, 40, dead in a vehicle.
Police then found the victim’s husband, Ronald Pope, 49, in the couple’s apartment. The TBI said Pope was armed with a handgun and refused to comply with orders to drop it. After Pope raised the weapon at police, four officers fired shots, striking him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No officers were injured.
At the request of 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI Special Agents were investigating.￼ Per policy, the TBI did not identify the officers involved, deferring questions to the MPD.