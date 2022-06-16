Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the man who shot himself Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center Parking lot and detailed some of the events that preceded his death.
Just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man the TBI identified as Richard Eugene Davenport, who said he was in the justice center parking lot and was armed with a weapon. Deputies said as they approached Davenport and attempted to speak to him, he shot himself.
Davenport was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The TBI said earlier in the day Davenport shot and killed a woman in Greeneville.
According to reports, just after 1 p.m. Greeneville police received a call reporting a shooting in progress at a business located in the 600 block of North Main Street.
Upon arrival, a woman, identified as Melissa McMurray, who had suffered gunshot wounds was located in the parking lot. McMurray was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Both shootings are being investigated by the TBI at the request of 1st District Attorney General Ken Baldwin and 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong.