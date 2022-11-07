featured breaking TBI: Johnson City police shoot, kill man with an axe From staff reports Johnson City Press Nov 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Johnson City police officers shot and killed a man armed with an ax on Monday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed in a news release.According to the TBI, the man allegedly “came toward at least one officer with the weapon,” leading officers to shoot him. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.The TBI says the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Unaka Avenue, where police were responding to a reported domestic disturbance.The TBI is investigating the shooting at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney.This is a developing story.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tennessee Bureau Of Investigation Officer Police Weaponry Man Press Release Shooting Axe Steve Finney Johnson City Press Follow Johnson City Press Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR