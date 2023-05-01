Badge

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer shooting a man and a dog Monday afternoon in Washington County.

According to the TBI, preliminary information indicates that just before 12:30 p.m., a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol initiated a traffic stop on a car traveling along State Route 81 in Jonesborough.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you