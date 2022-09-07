The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances that led an officer to shoot and kill a man after a vehicle chase in Washington County on Wednesday.
According to TBI officials, a deputy with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department spotted Tyler Michael Gardner, 27, in a Love’s Truck Stop parking lot in Mosheim at roughly 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Gardner was wanted on outstanding warrants and, when the officer asked him to exit the vehicle, Gardner led officers on a chase northbound on Interstate 81 into Washington County.
The press release by the TBI states that Gardner led officers, including a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, to a field near the intersection of 5 Oaks Road and Leesburg Road in Jonesborough where Gardner exited his vehicle and fled.
Gardner was apprehended by officers and was found to be armed with a gun. The release states that Gardner proceeded to resist arrest and, for reasons still under investigation, the THP trooper fired shots, killing Gardner.
The TBI is investigating the shooting and will turn over investigative findings to the District Attorney General who will determine if the shooting was justified.
No officers were hurt during the incident. The TBI did not release the name of the trooper involved in the shooting.