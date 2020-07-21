By Mike Still, Kingsport Times NewsWISE — A Wise County grand jury on Monday handed down a 100-count child pornography indictment against a Wise man.
Joshua Charles Stanley, 33, 145 College Row, Apt. 245, faces one felony count of possession of child pornography and 99 felony counts of possession as a second or subsequent offense.
According to Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III, investigators searched Stanley’s apartment on April 17, seized his cell phone for evidence, and found videos including one of prepubescent males in sex acts.
The possession charge carries a maximum six-year prison term, while the subsequent-offense counts each carry a maximum 10-year prison term.
In an unrelated case, John Patton Hensley Head, 37, Big Stone Gap, was indicted on two felony charges — aggravated sexual battery of a child under 13 and indecent liberties with a child under 18 — and a misdemeanor count of sexual battery in connection with an October incident.
incident in October 2019. The aggravated sexual battery charge carries a maximum 20-year prison term, and the indecent liberties charge a maximum of five years. The misdemeanor charge carries a jail term of up to 12 months and/or a fine up to $2,500.
Slemp said Head was facing a trial in September on other sex charges before Monday’s indictments. The charges in the trial and the latest indictments stem from a series of alleged incidents between November 2018 and October, Slemp added.
A South Carolina couple was also indicted for allegedly cashing a $598 fake check at the Food City in Wise in August 2019. Ashlynn Brooke Moreau, 27, Summerville, and Michael Donivan White, 32, Cross, were indicted on charges of grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.
Jacob Isiah Cantrell, 21, Big Stone Gap, was indicted on three felony counts: obtaining money by false pretenses and two counts of embezzlement. Slemp said Cantrell allegedly obtained a total of more than $1,500 from the owner of Boggs Pharmacy, at least $500 by false pretense and at least $500 by embezzlement twice in March. Each of the three charges carries a maximum 20-year prison term.
John Mark Fields Sr., 40, Duffield, Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, was indicted on felony charges of breaking-and-entering and grand larceny in connection with a Nov. 23, 2019 incident.
The grand jury indicted eight other persons on charges including failure to appear on felony charges, controlled substance possession, shoplifting and eluding police.