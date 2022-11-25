The Tennessee Highway Safety Office said this week that its annual roadside observational survey has found 90.49% of Tennesseans are using their seat belts.
The statewide survey’s usage rate represents an increase of approximately 0.4% compared to the 90.12 that was recorded in 2021.
This year’s result is Tennessee’s third-highest recorded annual seat belt usage rate.
“Seat belts save lives,” THSO Director Buddy Lewis said in a news release. “The purpose of this annual survey is to help the THSO and traffic safety partners identify the demographics and areas of the state most in need of support to increase seat belt usage.”
Lewis said the THSO’s goal is “to reach as many drivers as possible to reduce traffic injuries and fatalities across Tennessee.”
The survey data was collected at 190 pre-identified roadway locations across Tennessee where researchers observed almost 26,000 vehicle occupants. The vehicles observed included passenger cars, pickup trucks, vans and SUVs.
The highest belt usage rate was observed among occupants in sport utility vehicles (96%) and the lowest belt usage rate was observed among occupants in pickup trucks (80.6%).
Other data collected found:
• Female occupants were observed to have a higher usage rate (96.2%) than males (86.4%).
• Front-seat passengers were observed to have a higher usage rate (92.2%) than drivers (90.2%).
• County-level usage rates exceeded 90% in 12 of 16 counties included in the survey’s sample.
• Shelby County’s average usage rate (88.8%) in 2022 increased by 10.7% over its observational survey result in 2021.
This data was collected through an annual roadside observational survey conducted by the University of Tennessee’s Center for Transportation Research during the spring of 2022 in accordance with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Uniform Criteria for State Observational Surveys of Seat Belt Use.