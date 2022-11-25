The Tennessee Highway Safety Office said this week that its annual roadside observational survey has found 90.49% of Tennesseans are using their seat belts.

The statewide survey’s usage rate represents an increase of approximately 0.4% compared to the 90.12 that was recorded in 2021.

