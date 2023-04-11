On Friday, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office will join partners in the state to launch Slow Down Tennessee.

From April 14-28, participating agencies will help increase awareness and enforcement to reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities across Tennessee. Students and citizens are encouraged to participate by requesting Slow Down Tennessee yard signs from the THSO for display in local areas.

