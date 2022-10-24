Judge Stacy Street

Criminal Court Judges Stacy Street and Lisa Rice address the Washington County Health, Education and Welfare Committee during its discussion in December on the county’s use of settlement funds from an opioid lawsuit for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center.

 Robert Houk/Johnson city press

The Tennessee State Building Commission has approved a plan to lease the now-closed Northeast Correctional Complex annex in Carter County to a group developing the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center.

State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said Monday all the necessary contracts are expected to be signed before the end of this month, which will allow the regional inpatient drug recovery facility to have 45 beds ready to begin treating state inmates for addiction by March.

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

