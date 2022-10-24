Criminal Court Judges Stacy Street and Lisa Rice address the Washington County Health, Education and Welfare Committee during its discussion in December on the county’s use of settlement funds from an opioid lawsuit for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center.
The Tennessee State Building Commission has approved a plan to lease the now-closed Northeast Correctional Complex annex in Carter County to a group developing the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center.
State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said Monday all the necessary contracts are expected to be signed before the end of this month, which will allow the regional inpatient drug recovery facility to have 45 beds ready to begin treating state inmates for addiction by March.
Area Criminal Court judges are among those heading up the creation of the recovery center, which is an intensive 12- to 18-month program that will eventually involve 185 beds.
More than $10.4 million has been raised for the project by 1st Judicial District Criminal Court Judges Stacy Street and Lisa Nidiffer Rice. The new facility will serve a nine-county region stretching from Mountain City to Morristown and its operations will be managed by judges from the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Judicial districts.
The judges say the inpatient program is modeled on their current drug-free Recovery Court structure and will rely on Families Free to provide intensive counseling and treatment services.
Members of the State Building Commission, which is comprised of Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower and other state Constitutional officers, voted Monday to approve a request for the Tennessee Department of Correction to lease the Roan Mountain annex to the recovery center for $1 a year.
The lease is for five years, with one five-year renewal option. The contract calls for the state to make the needed wastewater and sewer upgrades to the facility.
The recovery center will be responsible for meeting all operating and routine maintenance costs and the state will be called upon to address major maintenance needs.
“This is a regional effort that sees nine counties coming together and committing their money from the ‘Baby Doe’ (opioid lawsuit) settlement,” Hicks, a leading advocate of the project, told building commissioners in Nashville. “This facility is very much needed.”
Washington County commissioners voted in August to allocate $1.9 million from the county’s share of “Baby Doe” settlement to help fund a regional inpatient drug treatment center.
Hicks told the commission that local Criminal Court judges have been looking “between three and five years” for a suitable location for an inpatient treatment center.
“A location has been very hard to find, so we were extremely grateful when the Roan Mountain annex become available,” Hicks said.
The Washington County lawmaker also thanked Gov. Bill Lee and members of his administration for their support of the regional treatment center. He said the Republican governor’s support was vital for the project being awarded a five-year grant from the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services for recovery services.