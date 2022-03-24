A Washington County man was arrested Thursday after a standoff with sheriff’s deputies.
Kenneth Dayton, 40, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless endangerment, resisting stop and frisk, drug paraphernalia, evading arrest and failure to appear in court.
According to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle around the 3900 block of Greenwood Drive. Upon arrival, the vehicle was located and had been reported stolen out of Carter County, according to the WCSO.
“Deputies then made contact with the suspect, Kenneth Dayton, aged 40, who then barricaded himself in a bedroom of a family member,” the sheriff’s office said in the news release. “Approximately two hours later, the defendant surrendered to deputies and Johnson City Police who were assisting.”
Dayton’s girlfriend, Christina Shepstead, 39, was charged with false report. Her bond was set at $2,500 and Dayton’s total bond was set at $34,500.