Crime Graphic
By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday its officers are investigating reported assaults on multiple students at Daniel Boone High School, a day after school administrators announced the results of the district's own investigation into the incident.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, two parents filed police reports on Nov. 7 alleging "harassment and physical assaults by multiple student members of the school’s football team" the day before. Washington County Schools said in a letter sent to parents on Tuesday that "allegations that this incident involved a multitude of football players are false." 

