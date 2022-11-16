The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday its officers are investigating reported assaults on multiple students at Daniel Boone High School, a day after school administrators announced the results of the district's own investigation into the incident.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, two parents filed police reports on Nov. 7 alleging "harassment and physical assaults by multiple student members of the school’s football team" the day before. Washington County Schools said in a letter sent to parents on Tuesday that "allegations that this incident involved a multitude of football players are false."
The district's letter also said that rumors that a broomstick was used to physically assault a player are false.
“This investigation is currently active and the public can be assured that if evidence shows that any adults or juveniles have committed a criminal act, charges will be filed immediately,” Sheriff Keith Sexton said.
The sheriff's release said the reported assaults happened on school grounds while the students involved were unsupervised.
School officials said the assault was reported to them on Nov. 6 after a parent reported her son, a football player, had been physically assaulted by a teammate in the locker room.
The school system confirmed on Tuesday that an assault did occur, and said in the letter to parents that the district investigation had been completed. Two other players were found to have engaged in what was described as locker room "horseplay" rather than bullying or harassment.
"The students involved have been disciplined in accordance with the school system's code of acceptable behavior and discipline, and steps have been taken to ensure that these behaviors do not recur within the athletic program of Daniel Boone High School," the letter read. "One player was disciplined and also removed from the team and two others were disciplined appropriately."
“School officials immediately reported these allegations, resulting in the initiation of a full administrative investigation by the district. Law enforcement and the Department of Children Services were also notified due to the nature of the allegations,’’ the letter said.
