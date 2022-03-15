Unpaid medical bills at the Washington County Detention Center were the focus of separate news conferences called by two of the three candidates for sheriff on Tuesday.
Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton was first to hold a news conference to say his office had inherited an unpaid $2 million bill from Ballad Health for inmate health care at the Detention Center.
“Our first week, we discovered an unopened letter sent via certified mail demanding payment for more than $2 million in overdue medical bills,” Sexton, who was named interim sheriff late last year, told reporters assembled at the entrance to the jail. “The invoices from Ballad Health date back to 2018, and were not submitted by the previous administration for payment.”
More than an hour later, the former chief deputy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office held her own news conference at Johnson City’s Founders Park to tell reporters that Sexton was “misleading the public” on the issue.
Leighta Laitinen, who resigned from the chief deputy’s position on Nov. 21, said there was “most definitely a process in place” to pay those medical bills when she left the office.
“We routinely saw medical bills of $1.5 to $2 million annually at the jail during my 25 years at the sheriff’s office,” she said, adding her staff had come up with a plan to reduce those medical bills to $350,000.
Laitinen, Sexton and Michael Templeton are all running for sheriff in the May 3 Republican primary. The winner will be alone on the Aug. 4 general election ballot.
Sexton provided reporters with a letter from Ballad Health earlier that was dated Nov. 22, which was the same day that the Washington County Commission voted unanimously to appoint him to fill the remainder of Ed Graybeal’s term in office. Graybeal retired in September.
In the five-page letter from Ballad, the health care system said it was writing “to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office after a multitude of unsuccessful calls, letters and meetings to resolve this matter to demand payment.”
Sexton said he has waited on revealing the letter and the unpaid bills issue until his staff had a chance “to dissect the numbers” and devise a process for settling the account.
While the exact figure is yet to be determined, Sexton said his office has worked with Ballad to whittle down the unpaid bills to $300,000. He said he has advised the county mayor and the county’s budget and finance officials of the billing situation.
“No one in the sheriff’s office could find the stacks of invoices in question, so I had to request copies from Ballad Health,” Sexton said. “In fact, no one in the county’s accounting department has record of receiving the invoices from the sheriff’s office, so therefore the invoices were not processed for payment.”
Sexton said dealing with the past due invoices equals nearly 8.5% of the WCSO’s overall budget.
Washington County contracts to house federal and state inmates at the Detention Center. The county is responsible for the first $1,000 of a state inmate’s medical care, with the state picking up the remainder.
Meanwhile, federal inmate medical care is covered entirely by the federal government.
Sexton said because of a lack of proper record keeping by the previous jail staff, the WCSO is in the process of verifying charges presented by Ballad and identifying whether inmates treated were local, state or federal inmates.
“This did not happen on my watch, but I will fix it on my watch,” Sexton said.
Sexton also told reporters he is not happy that the county’s contract to house federal inmates hasn’t been renegotiated since 2008. Under that 14-year-old contract, WCSO is receiving $53 a day for each federal inmate its houses while the Carter County Jail is receiving $60 per day for every federal inmate in its jail.
In speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Laitinen said it was “easy to twist words” on the medical billing issue. She said the jail staff was not seeing many of the Ballad bills in question because they were going to a previous medical care contractor at the jail.
Laitinen said changes were made, with the help of the county attorney and other county officials, to return the jail health care contract to Southern Health Partners. The former chief deputy said she attempted to inform Sexton of the jail’s medical billing situation and the steps her staff had taken to resolve it when she turned in her badge and keys on Nov. 22.
“He told me they would figure it out,” she said. “We had already taken care of $50,000 of the charges and we had a plan in place that would have taken care of it by the spring.”