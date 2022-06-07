GREENEVILLE — Shane Matthews, a law enforcement officer for more than 20 years, is the new chief of the Office of Campus Safety at Tusculum University.
Matthews comes to Tusculum from the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department, where he had served since 2020, most recently as a sergeant. Before that, he served for nearly 19 years with the Greeneville Police Department, concluding his career there with the same rank. He joined the Tusculum family Monday and will oversee the round-the-clock campus safety team.
“We are pleased to have Shane’s vast experience and concern for our students’ well-being as he leads our campus safety team,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president. “The Office of Campus Safety performs an important service by partnering with our students, faculty and staff to keep everyone as safe as possible. Shane will be a valuable asset for all Tusculum family members, our guests, fellow public safety agencies and the community.”
Matthews rose from a patrol officer to sergeant during his years with Greeneville. In addition to the standard duties, his other roles included serving as a hazardous material technician; a radar, firearms and patrol rifle instructor; and a field training officer. He was an adjunct instructor for the Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Academy and earned his emergency dispatch and National Crime Information Center certifications.
When he transitioned to Unicoi County, he started as a deputy before his promotion to corporal and then sergeant. At the time Tusculum hired him, Matthews was a patrol supervisor and department instructor. He also served on the special weapons and tactics team and as a Peace Officer Standards and Training instructor.
Matthews said he wants students, faculty, staff and campus visitors to know the Office of Campus Safety is present to assist. He encourages all of them to approach him with their needs.
“I look forward to partnering with the rest of the campus safety team and the rest of the Tusculum family to make the collegiate experience as successful as possible,” Matthews said. “Tusculum has tremendous students and a dedicated faculty and staff, and our officers want to support them in a caring Christian environment that will equip our Pioneers to be career-ready professionals.”
Matthews has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from East Tennessee State University and graduated from the Walters State academy.
For more information about the university, visit www.tusculum.edu.