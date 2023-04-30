JONESBOROUGH — Saying that making the community safer is a group effort, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has outlined three ways citizens can send tips to deputies.
“I’m a big believer in if you see something, you say something,” said Sheriff Keith Sexton. “We’re introducing the ability to send a secure, anonymous message via a Tip411 app, by simply sending us a text or via a form on our web site. The more eyes we have watching and reporting criminal activity for follow up, the safer our community will become.”
WCSO’s free Tip411 app is available for download via the Google Play and Apple App Stores. Users can search for the sheriff’s office, download the app to their smart phones or tablets, and share tips regarding suspicious activity anonymously through the app.
Anyone with a cellphone can send an anonymous tip via text. Users will text WCSOTN, followed by their crime tip information, to 847411.
The third way citizens can submit anonymous tips is a button on the WCSO web site, which is WCSO.net.
Tips will be reviewed by WCSO, who may respond to your tip in the format you submitted it.
Tips are entirely anonymous and contact information is not transmitted to WCSO deputies.
Sexton reminds residents that if a request requires immediate law enforcement response, residents should call 911.