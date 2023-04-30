JONESBOROUGH — Saying that making the community safer is a group effort, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has outlined three ways citizens can send tips to deputies.

“I’m a big believer in if you see something, you say something,” said Sheriff Keith Sexton. “We’re introducing the ability to send a secure, anonymous message via a Tip411 app, by simply sending us a text or via a form on our web site. The more eyes we have watching and reporting criminal activity for follow up, the safer our community will become.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you