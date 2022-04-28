The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division has charged a second juvenile in the April 13 incident involving a firearm at Daniel Boone High School.
In that incident, a DBHS student was taken to the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center after authorities confiscated an unloaded handgun the student had brought to school in a backpack.
According to a Thursday press release from Sheriff Keith Sexton, evidence collected during the initial investigation revealed a second juvenile originally brought the firearm to school and gave it to the juvenile who was found to be in possession of it.
Investigators said they also discovered that the firearm was stolen from a residence in Washington County where the most recently charged juvenile had been. Investigators charged the second juvenile with Possession of a Firearm on School Property and Theft of Property. The juvenile is in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children's Services and will appear in Washington County Juvenile Court at a later date.
WCSO made the Washington County School System aware of the findings, so that they may take the appropriate disciplinary actions.