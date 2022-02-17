A Telford woman was arrested Thursday by Washington County deputies after an investigation by a school resource officer.
Rosanna Peterson, 56, of Telford, was charged with Driving under the Influence, Domestic Assault, and two counts of Reckless Endangerment. According to a news release from Sheriff Keith Sexton, the Washington County Sheriff's Office received a call Thursday morning requesting a welfare check of a child riding in a vehicle on Highway 11E in Telford.
The news release states that the caller said the vehicle was driving erratically and the driver of the vehicle could be seen physically assaulting a child sitting in the passenger's seat.
Shortly after the call was received, the vehicle pulled into the Grandview Elementary School campus where the School Resource Officer was standing by, according to the news release.
“Upon making contact with the vehicle, Rosanna Peterson, 56, of Telford, was discovered to be the driver. It was also discovered that Peterson was driving with two children in the vehicle at the time,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in its news release. “Further investigation revealed evidence that Peterson had assaulted one of the children inside the car and was also under the influence. The children in the vehicle were turned over to staff at the school and Peterson was arrested at the scene.”
Her bond was been set at $5,000.