MOUNTAIN CITY — Although no body had been found, Johnson County investigators charged a Butler man Friday with killing his roommate who went missing a week earlier.
David Lee Albright was charged with first degree murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and additional charges, Sheriff Ed Tester said in a news release.
On Aug. 7, a missing person report was filed with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for 67-year-old Allen Boy McGee, 357 Norman Dugger Road, Butler. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, launched an investigation into McGee’s disappearance.
On Friday, authorities executed a search warrant at McGee’s residence and the surrounding property. Forensic scientists with the TBI Violent Crime Response Team arrived.
During the course of the investigation, investigators determined that Albright, McGee’s landlord/roommate, was responsible for his disappearance, Tester said.
Albright was held at the Johnson County Jail under $192,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Wednesday.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and TBI were assisted by the Johnson County Dry Run Volunteer Fire Department along with authorities in Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina and Boone Police Department, North Carolina.
McGee’s body had not been found and the investigation was continuing. Anyone with information regarding this case was asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 423-727-7761.