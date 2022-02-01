The Johnson City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the individual who shot a juvenile multiple times in the face in December.
The incident occurred on Dec. 15 at approximately 7:25 a.m. at 1112 Sunset Ct. Officers arrived and discovered that a male juvenile had been shot in the face multiple times while sitting in his vehicle.
A cash reward of $15,960 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible for this crime.
Information can be submitted to the Johnson City Police Department by calling 423-434-6166, text the department by texting the code "423JCPD" along with the tip to phone number 847411 (TIP411), or email a tip to crimestopper@johnsoncitytn.org.