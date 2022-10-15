The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee announced on Friday that the Department of Justice has awarded $166,027 to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program in the Eastern District of Tennessee.
This funding will go toward community efforts to address the epidemic of gun crime and serious violence in the district, according to a press release. The PSN grant was to the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration and is one of a number of awards being made to state and local agencies across the country.
Funds are given by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, part of the Department’s Office of Justice Programs.
PSN was launched 20 years ago as an evidence-based and community-oriented response to serious gun crime and is a key component of the Department’s Comprehensive Strategy for Reducing Violent Crime, according to the release.
“Over its two-decade history, Project Safe Neighborhoods has evolved to meet the complex challenges of community violence by enlisting the insights and expertise of local partners and by relying on the latest evidence,” said BJA Director Karhlton F. Moore. “We are proud to support our U.S. Attorneys and their allies in their critical work to curb violent crime and build the mutual trust necessary to ensure lasting success.”
The PSN program is based on four key principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities; supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place; setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities; and measuring the results of our efforts. The fundamental goal is to reduce violent crime, not to increase the number of arrests or prosecutions.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is pleased to be able to make this announcement today,” said U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III. “The PSN program and continued collaboration with all of our law enforcement partners is key to the ongoing efforts to address the violent crime issues in our communities.”
PSN programs are led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices in partnership with local public safety agencies and community organizations, according to the release. The programs’ focus on community engagement, prevention, and intervention measures, focused and strategic enforcement, and measurement and accountability has helped to reduce violent crime, including gun homicides, in neighborhoods where PSN strategies have been implemented.
“Reducing violence and sustaining those reductions will require strong partnerships between criminal justice agencies and community stakeholders and a shared commitment to the safety and well-being of every community member,” said OJP Deputy Assistant Attorney General Maureen Henneberg. “The investments we are making through Project Safe Neighborhoods will enable every stakeholder to play a part in building safer and healthier communities.”
The grant is being made as part of the regular end-of-fiscal year cycle, and more information about awards under PSN and other OJP grants can be found on the OJP Grant Awards Page.
