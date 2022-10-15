Local News Graphic

Project Safe Neighborhoods has received a grant form the Justice Department.

 By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee announced on Friday that the Department of Justice has awarded $166,027 to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program in the Eastern District of Tennessee.

This funding will go toward community efforts to address the epidemic of gun crime and serious violence in the district, according to a press release. The PSN grant was to the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration and is one of a number of awards being made to state and local agencies across the country.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

