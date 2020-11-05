Police said a Johnson City man attempted a carjacking at a central Johnson City shopping center Thursday morning before they caught him in a foot chase.
Jesse Briggs, 20, was charged with attempted carjacking , misdemeanor vandalism and resisting arrest.
About 10:50 a.m, police were called to 1107 N. Roan St. A woman told police she had been sitting in her vehicle outside Mooney’s Pharmacy waiting on her sister, who was inside, when she was approached by Briggs. When her sister returned to the vehicle, Briggs shoved her and attempted to get into the vehicle. The woman was able to fight him off and get into the vehicle. The sisters locked themselves in the car and called 911.
As officers arrived, Briggs ran through some yards near the 900 block of North Boone Street. Police found him in the back yard of a residence, where he attempted to run again but was arrested.
Briggs was held in the Washington County Detention Center under $5,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Friday.