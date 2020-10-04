A woman told Johnson City police her 19-year-old boyfriend held her captive for two weeks while assaulting her repeatedly, police said in a news release.
Justin S. Crain was arrested Saturday after a brief foot chase near his Carter Sells Road apartment.
About 4:30 p.m., police met with the victim and her family. The woman told police she had been held against her will for two weeks
and had been verbally and physically assaulted multiple times. Police said the woman’s face and arms had bruises and abrasions.
Police then went to 100 Carter Sells Road, Apt. 17, and found Crain attempting to enter his apartment. Crain ran when police announced themselves, but they soon caught him.
Crain was charged with kidnapping and evading arrest. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center under $3,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Monday.