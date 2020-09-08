Police said an intoxicated man tried to steal a taxi with an infant inside on Sunday after police found him pushing the child in a stroller and called for the taxi.
Travis W. Dulaney, 37, was charged with felony child endangerment, felony attempted motor vehicle theft, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
About 8:45 p.m., police were called to Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., about a domestic disturbance and found Dulaney pushing the 3-month-old child in the stroller. Police said they realized he was intoxicated, they called him a taxi. When it arrived, Dulaney would not enter the taxi, so police began to arrest him. He resisted and tried to steal the taxi and drive it with the infant inside. Police eventually were able to place him in custody after a brief altercation.
Police did not say in the news release how the infant wound up in the taxi or detail the infant’s status after Dulaney’s arrest.
Emergency Medical Services arrived and took Dulaney to Johnson City Medical Center, where he was medically cleared. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center under $20,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Tuesday.
Dulaney's address was listed as 100 N. Roan St., which is the location of Good Samaritan Ministries.
