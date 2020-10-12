Police said a Southwest Virginia man exchanged gunfire with other bar patrons in downtown Johnson City early Sunday morning, resulting in his arrest.
Terrell Coward, 31, Big Stone Gap, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon and simple possession of marijuana.
About 2:40 a.m., police were patrolling the downtown area when they heard gunshots coming from a parking lot at 150 W. State of Franklin Road. They found Coward standing beside a bullet-riddled vehicle, as well as shell casings on the ground.
Police also stopped a vehicle leaving the lot and found a gun.
Police said they learned Coward had been in an altercation with the victims outside a nearby bar before getting a handgun from his vehicle. He shot at the victims once they entered the lot. The victims took a gun from their own vehicle and returned fire, which police described as self-defense.
No one was injured.
Coward was held at the Washington County Detention Center under $53,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Monday.