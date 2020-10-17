BRISTOL — Police found three people dead inside a house early Saturday morning after responding to a call regarding shots fired.
About 6:45 a.m., police went to the Trammel Road residence and found two the bodies of two female victims, as well as that of a man they believed to be the shooter.
Trammel Road is in east Bristol near Holston View Park and Holston View Elementary School.
Police said in a news release the investigation was continuing at the scene and they would release more information as it becomes available.
“The Bristol Tennessee Police Department does not believe there is any additional danger to the public at this time,” the release concluded.