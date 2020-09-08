Pipe assault arrest: Johnson City police said a man assaulted a woman with a metal pipe he had used to strike passing cars in downtown Johnson City on Monday. Thomas A Cousineau, 50, 116 Elizabeth St., was charged with five counts of aggravated assault. About 1:35 p.m., police were called to the area of South Roan and Water streets regarding a man who was hitting vehicles with a metal pipe. They found Cousineau on top of a woman struggling with her in the John Sevier Center parking lot. The woman was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Police said Cousineau had been walking in the middle of South Roan striking vehicles with a three-foot metal pipe as they passed before assaulting the woman with the pipe. A total of four vehicles were damaged. Cousineau was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $125,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Tuesday.
Coke and pot: Police found an Elizabethton man with marijuana and cocaine early Monday morning in downtown Johnson City, according to a news release. Kelton Brzostowski, 25, 1020 Berry Road, was charged with schedule II drug violation for resale, schedule VI drug violation for resale, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. About 1:20 a.m., police were called to a domestic disturbance in the downtown area. They encountered a highly intoxicated Brzostowski and learned he had two outstanding warrants for his arrest from Washington County Criminal Court. Police said they found 5 ounces of marijuana, small baggies containing cocaine, and scales. Brzostowski was held in the Detention Center on $20,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Tuesday.
Baseball bat threat: Police said they saw a woman threatening a victim with a baseball bat Saturday on Bell Ridge Road. Valerie R. Hicks, 47, 1319 Bell Ridge, was charged with aggravated assault. About 12:15 a.m., police went to check on a disturbance at Hicks’ residence and saw Hicks with the bat. They said Hicks was primary aggressor during the disturbance. She was held in the Detention Center on $10,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Tuesday.
Walmart burglary charge: A Boones Creek woman banned from Walmart for shoplifting was caught again on Saturday, resulting in a burglary charge, police said. Kasey Sies, 26, 2825 Boones Creek Road, was also charged with theft of property. About 9:10 p.m., police were at Walmart, 3111 Browns Mill Road, in reference to a trespassing complaint. Walmart loss prevention employees told police Sies had been banned from the business. Sies was seen concealing merchandise in her handbag and leaving the store without paying. Police said Sies had pleaded guilty to a prior shoplifting charge and signed a no-trespassing at Walmart notice. Sies was held in the Detention Center on $3,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Tuesday.
Evading arrest charge: A Kingsport man sped away from Johnson City police in a traffic stop in Gray late last month, police said, resulting in his arrest Friday. Marc A. Engle, 31, 1900 American Way, was charged with felony evading arrest, driving on a revoked license and improper display of registration. On Aug. 30, police spotted a green Ford Ranger on Bobby Hicks Highway with a license plate that did not belong on it. Police tried to stop the Ranger, but the driver evaded the officer at high speed. Police elected not to pursue because of the speed. Police the Ford Ranger was found in Kingsport at the Americourt Hotel in Engle’s possession. Police said Engle admitted to evading police. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $11,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Tuesday. Engle was also charged Friday with stealing a Jeep Wrangler from a McKinley Road residence on April 10. Police recovered that vehicle on Aug. 10 on West Market Street. His bond on that charge was $2,500.
Gun in felon’s purse: Police said they found a gun in a Johnson City woman’s purse after she abandoned a vehicle involved in a chase Friday. Brittney L. Hamm, 31, 1011 E. Myrtle Ave., was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, driving on a revoked license (multiple), and violation of the financial responsibility law. Just before noon, police said, they tried to stop a vehicle, but the driver recklessly fled. They later found it abandoned. Police soon found Hamm and her purse with a gun inside nearby. Hamm was held in the Detention Center on $15,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Tuesday.
HVAC theft: An Elizabethton man was arrested Friday in Johnson City following accusations that he stole two HVAC units from a building last month. Lester Butz, 61, 741 Well St., was charged with theft of property over $2,500. The arrest resulted from a theft investigation at 3212 Hanover Road that occurred on Aug. 16. Butz was held in the Detention Center on $5,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Tuesday.