UNICOI — Two people were arrested and several types of drugs, a firearm and more than $1,000 in cash were confiscated Saturday morning in a traffic stop near Unicoi Elementary School.
Taylor Brooke Crowe, 27, Elizabethton, and David Mitchell Reed, 22, Blountville, were charged with maintaining a dwelling for sale of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of methamphetamines, possession of schedule III, IV, V and VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a report from the town, Unicoi Police Department officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Unicoi Elementary School parking lot around 2 a.m.
Upon their arrival, the officers saw a vehicle matching the description traveling toward the school on Massachusetts Avenue and watched as it made a two- to three-minute stop at the intersection of Massachusetts and Garfield Street.
The officers initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle, which initially failed to stop, eventually turned onto Lincoln Street and pulled over.
The report states, “Officers observed an abnormal amount of erratic movement by the occupants as they approached and subsequently asked them to exit the vehicle for questioning. Neither occupant had proper identification and both exhibited delayed reactions and agitation. Officers identified an empty gun holster in the driver-side door as Crowe exited the driver seat and could smell a marijuana odor coming from the vehicle.”
Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Officer Saido and his handler were called to the scene to conduct a search that indicated drugs were present.
More than 6.3 grams of methamphetamine, a Ruger .45-caliber pistol, multiple rounds of ammunition, more than 75 pills including Xanax, Suboxone and Gabapentin, and $1,030 in cash were discovered in a search of the vehicle.
The report states both Crowe and Reed confirmed they were on the school property prior to the traffic stop.
Unicoi Police Chief Andy Slagle said in the report, “This all happened in a school zone in a neighborhood where a lot of children live, so you can see how important it is for us to get this stuff off the streets.”
“I’m extremely proud of my officers and grateful for the cooperation from the sheriff’s department,” he said.