Two people have been charged in connection with the murder of a man found dead at Observation Knob Park on Thursday, authorities said.
Wanda Marie Ward, age and address unknown, has been charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of a Schedule I drug. James Edward Duncan III, age and address also unknown, is facing charges of accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence, according to a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office press release.
The investigation started on Thursday when the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to South Holston Lake near Observation Knob Park about possible human remains found by a fisherman.
The sheriff’s office, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, were able to identify the deceased man.
The press release said the department was able to find “significant” evidence that led to the arrest of the pair.
The sheriff’s office said the name of the deceased would be released later.
“I would like to commend the detectives on what appeared to be an extremely complex case,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said. “Thanks to their hard work and skilled effort, certain and swift justice will be administered in this case.”
Cassidy also thanked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for its help in the case.