ELIZABETHTON — An officer with the Elizabethton Police Department did not have to engage in a high-speed pursuit in order to charge a motorist with speeding and other crimes last week. Capt. Anthony Buck just waited an hour and he learned the driver had crashed off the Tweetsie Trail.
William Jackson Bryer, 21, 132 Jack Bradley Road, was arrested by Buck on charges of speeding, driving on a revoked license and evading arrest.
Buck said the incident began at 12:30 p.m. Friday as he was driving on Southside Road near Sneed Hill Road. He said he saw a Buick LeSabre traveling east on Southside at 54 mph in speed zone of 30 mph. Buck turned to follow the car, but noticed it had sped up. He reported that he chose not to start a pursuit because the motorist was already driving at a reckless speed.
Approximately 45 minutes later, Buck said officers were dispatched to a crash on State Line Road. Carter County Deputy Cody Farley said a 1999 Buick LeSabre had went off the road, went through the Tweetsie Trail and came to rest nose down in a ditch near the old Big Lots building.
Farley said there was no one in the car when he arrived.
Buck arrived a short time later and told the deputy about his observation that the car had been speeding on Southside Road earlier in the day. Farley said Breyer then arrived on the scene and told him that someone else had driven his car and wrecked it. Farley said Buck was able to identify Breyer as the man who had fled from him on Southside Road.
Farley said Breyer’s license was found to be revoked indefinitely because of a previous DUI.
Breyer appeared in Sessions Court on Tuesday. Judge Keith Bowers Jr. bound Breyer over to a grand jury and reduced his bond to $4,500. He is scheduled to report to Criminal Court on Sept. 28.