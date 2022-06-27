Town of Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen swore in Nick Hughes as the town’s second chief of police on Monday.
Hughes is a Unicoi County native and has lived in the town of Unicoi for over 20 years.
Hughes has over 16 years of experience in law enforcement and most recently served as a K-9 officer with the Jonesborough Police Department.
“We got down to a couple of candidates that were just right level with each other and it was a very challenging interview, but Nick never wavered in his commitment,” Bullen said. “His language, his words, his choices, his answers were just absolutely consistent. His dedication and commitment to the town is without question.”
Hughes said one of his immediate goals is to add a deputy clerk position to the department. The position would limit the amount of administrative duties that are left up to the other officers.
“That’s going to take a lot of the work off of the officers so that they can actually be out on the street more,” Hughes said.
Hughes also said he plans to step up the department’s enforcement of town ordinances.
“We had a great core police department and now we have Nick who has stepped up to be chief and it’s just going to get better,” Bullen said. “Better and better. We weren’t in bad shape anyway, but it’s just going to get better.”