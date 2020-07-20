CROSSVILLE, Tenn. – A New York woman has been charged with second-degree murder for what Tennessee Bureau Investigation agents described as her role in the drug-related death of a Crossville woman.
A joint investigation by the TBI's Drug Investigation Division and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department detectives resulted in the arrest of Diana Grosso, 59, of Otisville, New York.
In February 2019, TBIA gents joined detectives in investigating the July 2018 death of 57-year-old Julia Meade in her Crossville home. Agents learned that the victim had been in New York on or around July 11, 2018, and acquired drugs, which she brought back to Tennessee.
On July 13th, she was found deceased from what the investigation revealed was fentanyl toxicity. The investigation identified Grosso as the person responsible for providing the substance containing fentanyl to the victim.
On Sunday, Grosso was brought to Tennessee from New York. She is charged with one count of second degree murder. She was held in the Cumberland County Jail under $200,000 bond.