One man died early New Year’s Day when shots were fired during an altercation at a party at the Monarch Apartments complex.
Johnson City police responded to the call at 1119 University Parkway. Apt. No. 4205, about 2:30 a.m. A Police Department news release said officers discovered numerous shots had been fired inside the apartment as well as the hallway.
Police said a party was being held in the apartment at the time of the incident, and an altercation took place that resulted in gunfire. One male victim was struck by gunfire and transported to Johnson City Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Police said Sunday that the investigation was continuing. Anyone with any information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (423) 434-6166.
For those wishing to remain anonymous, information can be sent by calling Crimestoppers at (423) 434-6158. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or to submit via the internet by logging in at www.citizenobserver.com.
This incident marks the third shooting at Monarch Apartments since April 2022.
