Police Graphic
By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

The Johnson City Police department flooded the Monarch Apartments complex early new years day after reports of a shooting.

According to a press release, JCPD officers responded to 1119 University Parkway, Apartment # 4205 in reference to shots fired at approximately 2:30 a.m.. Upon arriving, officers discovered numerous shots had been fired inside the apartment as well as the hallway.

