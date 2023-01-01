The Johnson City Police department flooded the Monarch Apartments complex early new years day after reports of a shooting.
According to a press release, JCPD officers responded to 1119 University Parkway, Apartment # 4205 in reference to shots fired at approximately 2:30 a.m.. Upon arriving, officers discovered numerous shots had been fired inside the apartment as well as the hallway.
A party was being held in the apartment at the time of the incident, and an altercation took place that resulted in gunfire with at least one person being struck. One male victim was struck by gunfire and transported to the Johnson City Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
The investigation is continuing and the victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to the release. Anyone with any information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (423) 434-6166.
For those wishing to remain anonymous, information can be sent by calling Crimestoppers at (423)434-6158. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or to submit via the internet by logging in at www.citizenobserver.com.
This incident marks the third shooting at Monarch Apartments since April of 2022.
