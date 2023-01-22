Washington County commissioners are expected to unveil a new voting and vote tallying system at their monthly meeting on Monday.

Commissioners will test the new equipment when they vote on resolutions to accept state funding for programs to help reduce recidivism at the Washington County Detention Center and to address food insecurity in the county.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

