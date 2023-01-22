Washington County Clerk Cheryl Storey and Deputy Clerk Lora Scalf were trained on the new voting system for the County Commission at a workshop earlier this month. Commissioners will use the system Monday.
Washington County Clerk Cheryl Storey and Deputy Clerk Lora Scalf were trained on the new voting system for the County Commission at a workshop earlier this month. Commissioners will use the system Monday.
Contributed by Washington County
Washington County Commission Chairman Greg Matherly tries out the new voting system at a recent training workshop.
Washington County commissioners are expected to unveil a new voting and vote tallying system at their monthly meeting on Monday.
Commissioners will test the new equipment when they vote on resolutions to accept state funding for programs to help reduce recidivism at the Washington County Detention Center and to address food insecurity in the county.
The commission will also be asked to approve a resolution outlining an interlocal agreement with the Appalachian Producers Cooperative concerning the development of a meat processing center in Telford.
Commissioners are scheduled to gather an hour before the start of their regular 6 p.m. session at the George P. Jaynes Justice Center on Monday for training on the new OpenMeeting Technologies voting system. County officials say the new electronic voting system will be used to vote, make motions and manage board discussions with a speaker queue and built-in timer.
Commission Chairman Greg Matherly said the MS Surface Pro platform also allows for improved transparency with enhanced video and audio connections.
The new system was purchased at the recommendation of the county’s Rules Committee with a 5-year plan and includes a 10% discount cost of $22,950. That breaks down to $7,500 initial cost plus a $4,500 annual maintenance fee.
One of the commission’s first votes on the new system will be a resolution to codify a decision they made in March to earmark $2 million of its American Recovery Plan Act money for a $10 million meat processing plant project.
It specifically states that for a 10-year term following the funding authorized by the March resolution, the county “shall have the right of refusal in the event of any liquidation scenario.”
Last month, commissioners gave their blessing to preparing a memorandum of understanding to allow the Appalachian Farmers Cooperative to proceed with hiring an architect and securing funding for the project.
Commissioners will also vote on a resolution formally accepting a $1 million state grant for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the three-year grant is for evidence-based programming that is aimed at reducing recidivism at the county’s Detention Center.
The funding, which is aimed at developing the work skills of inmates serving time at the Detention Center, requires no local match.
WCSO officials say the grant money will cover services provided by Families Free to bolster programs at the jail aimed at providing substance abuse treatment, GED education and job training, as well as eliminating other barriers to employment that often land former inmates back in jail for a parole violation.
The commission is also being asked to approve a resolution authorizing a $500,000 community development block grant to assist local food pantries and other organizations to help residents who face food insecurity issues in Washington County.