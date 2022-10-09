Washington County Commissioners are being asked to allocate funds to cover design fees for a new multi-purpose building to be constructed in front of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough.
Members of the County-Owned Property Committee voted last week to recommend commissioners allocate $10,000 for the project when they meet on Oct. 24. Commissioner Richard Tucker made the motion, telling his colleagues the funds will help “take it to the next step.”
The funds will cover a portion of architect fees for an estimated $3.7 million stand-alone building that will include offices for the Washington County Election Commission, as well as be used as an early voting site and as storage and training space for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The commission approved $25,000 for the design work in September with the caveat that the merits of the building project would be reviewed by the County-Owned Property Committee. On Tuesday, the committee heard from officials with the Election Commission and sheriff’s office who stressed the need for the new building.
Election Commission Chairman Gary McAllister said Washington County has seen an 18% increase in the number registered voters in less than two years. He said said election offices are currently cramped into 1,756 square feet of space on the third floor of the Washington County Courthouse.
“We’ve been looking for more office space since 1997,” he said.
A proposal to purchase the former Ole Towne Ace Hardware building, 220 N. 2nd Ave., Jonesborough, for election offices and early voting was rejected by the County Commission in 2020. A plan to relocate Election Commission offices to remodeled space in the George P. Jaynes Justice Center was abandoned in 2021 after commissioners agreed to look at reviving a proposal from the 1990s to construct a new building at the justice center site.
Dana Jones, the county’s administrator of elections, said the proposed multi-use building will address many of the concerns commissioners have had in the past with constructing space that might only be used for early voting during five weeks of an election year.
“We now have a compelling use for that space when it is not used for early voting,” referring to a plan from the sheriff’s office to use the space for law enforcement training. “We are ecstatic to go into partnership with the sheriff’s office.”
She said having sheriff’s deputies in the building will help increase security for her office. Plans for the new building include offices for two deputies, who would be in charge of training.
There would also be space dedicated for storage for Sheriff Keith Sexton’s office, as well as storage space for Circuit Court Clerk Brenda Downes’ office.
John Lowry, the chief deputy of administration for the sheriff’s office, said the new space would help the sheriff’s office meet its goals of being one of the best trained law enforcement agencies in the state.
“We’ve ramped up our training and this plan would give us a designated space for that training,” Lowry said.