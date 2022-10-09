George P.Jaynes Justice Center

Washington County Commissioners are being asked to allocate funds to cover design fees for a new multi-purpose building to be constructed in front of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough.

 By Robert Houk

Washington County commissioners are being asked to approve the funds needed to proceed with design work for a proposed new multi-purpose office building to be constructed in front of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough.

Members of the County-Owned Property Committee voted last week to recommend commissioners allocate $10,000 for the project when they meet on Oct. 24. Commissioner Richard Tucker made the motion, telling his colleagues the funds will help “take it to the next step.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Recommended for you